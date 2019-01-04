Nashik Run to be held on January 12

NASHIK: Nashik Run is conducted on the 2nd Saturday of every year in January. Nashik Run 2019 will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Mahatma Nagar ground, Nashik at 7.30 am the run is 4.5 km long for adults and 2.5 Kilo meters for children. It is very well supported by the Government Machinery, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Police Authorities, Media and the local people.

The registration fee for the event is Rs 140 for children and Rs 180 for adults on registration all the participants will receive a complementary and attractive Nashik Run 2019 T-Shirt. It is mandatory for every participant to wear the Nashik Run T-Shirt for the Run.

Since the first run in 2003, Nashik Run is being organized every year for the past 16 years. Over these years Nashik Run has been accorded recognition by Nashikites as a popular event and seen with respect because of the benefits received by the “socially needy’. The Run today is seen by every Nashikites as a conduit to get together for a social cause.

This initiative was started by a few like-minded major Corporate of Nashik to discharge their corporate social responsibility. The Run event is jointly organized by BOSCH and TDK who are patron members of the Nashik Run Charitable Trust (NRCT). The number of participants in the Run has increased from 2500 in 2003 to 20000 in 2018.

All the administrative expenses of the Trust are borne by the patron companies. As done in the previous years, all donations received will be used solely for helping the needy and underprivileged in several ways like education, supporting basic needs like drinking water, computer training, medical aid etc.

All donations made to the Trust are exempted under section 80G of the Income Tax Act. Over the past 16 years, NRCT has executed around 350 projects through various NGOs doing excellent work for social up liftmen through funds generated by NRCT.

Various sponsored lucky draw prizes have been kept for the participants of the Run. The trustees have appealed to all Nashikites to participate in Nashik Run 2019.