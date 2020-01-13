Nashik–Pune railway track soon: Godse

NASHIK:

The state government has given nod for the project linking Nashik and Pune with railway track. The government is positive to finance the project which will cost around Rs 16,039 crores. The detailed project report has also been submitted, informed Member of Parliament, Hemant Godse.

Recently, MP Godse has requested the state transport minister Anil Parab to take immediate action for the contractions of railway track joining Nashik and Pune cities. The minister has responded positively to the request and has assured to look it into on priority.

The DPR of the project has been submitted to Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation and only the state government’s consent is needed for the project. As soon as the nod is given the central government will take further steps and will start the construction, said MP Godse.

The two cities will be connected with the double-track project. The semi high-speed tracks will require Rs 16,039 crores for its construction. The state government will have to bear only 20 percent of the cost of the project and finances can be raised from private players too. It is expected that the project will be completed within three and a half years, once the work started.

The project will ensure that the golden triangle cities of Maharashtra, Mumbai-Nashik-Pune will connect by railways after this. The project will not only help with the connectivity of people, but it will also help the industries for goods transportation.