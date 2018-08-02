Nashik-Pune bus services resume; MSRTC suffers Rs 25 lakh loss

NASHIK: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services to Pune destination from Nashik have been resumed since Thursday morning following a green signal from police department to Nashik divisional office of the MSRTC.

In all, over 200 bus trips from 13 depots across the district have been resumed on the Nashik-Pune route. From CBS, 75 buses — Shivshahi (63) and Hirkani & ordinary (12) — have resumed services for Pune destination on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC Nashik division has suffered an accumulated loss to the tune of Rs 25 lakh due to the suspension of the bus services from Monday to Wednesday on account of the severity of the agitation by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, on the Nashik-Pune Highway near Chakan in Pune.

The loss of the MSRTC turned into profit of private transporters as during the 3 days’ striking period they were charging over Rs 450 per person on the Nashik-Pune route. Hundreds of passengers on the Nashik-Pune route had to bear the brunt of the agitation as they faced huge inconvenience and several of them were stuck at the bus stations of Swargate, Pune station and Shivajinagar (Pune) and CBS and other bus stations in Nashik district.

Due to the intensity of the agitation and blockades on the Nashik-Pune Highway near Chakan (Tal. Khed) by Maratha Kranti Morcha, buses going toward Pune were severely affected and not a single trip could be completed on the route since Monday afternoon. The Nashik division had to cancel the bus service from 13 depots for Pune destination.

The Maratha protesters had damaged and torched nearly 25 buses and vehicles of the private transporters, PMP city bus service and MSRTC and had even torched police chowki on Monday, forcing Nashik division of the MSRTC to suspend its services on the Pune route.

Even the city traders suffered economic losses during the striking period.