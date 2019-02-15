… वेळ वाया घालविण्यात अर्थ नाही ; पुलवामातील हल्ल्यानंतर खेळाडूंची प्रतिक्रिया

मुंबई : पुलवामा येथे झालेल्या दहशतवादी हल्ल्याचा भारतीय खेळाडूंनी तीव्र शब्दांत निषेध व्यक्त केला असून पाकिस्तानशी चर्चा करून वेळ वाया घालवू नका, तर आता ठोस पाऊले उचलण्याची गरज’ अशी संतप्त प्रतिक्रीया दिली आहे. यावेळी भारतीय संघाचा माजी फलंदाज गौतम गंभीर यांनी ट्विटरच्या माध्यमातून संताप व्यक्त करीत जवानांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली. तसेच अनेक भारतीय खेळाडूंनी निषेध नोंदवत आपली प्रतिक्रिया दिली.

Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway https://t.co/aa0t0idiHY via @economictimes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2019





Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2019

I’m shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019

Deeply saddened and disturbed by the news. I condemn the terror attack in #Pulwama. My condolences to the families of the jawans who sacrificed their lives. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 14, 2019

Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 15, 2019

As the news continues to pour in on the attack in #Pulwama yesterday, my heart goes out to the martyrs, their families, the grieving, in these days of bereavement. Deeply disturbed. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 15, 2019

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the #Pulwama attack. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.🙏🏻 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) February 14, 2019

वो आज फिर शहीद हो गए…ताकी हम ज़िंदा रहे सके….😭😭😭

🇮🇳भगवान सभी के परिवारों को हिम्मत दे…बहुत ही दुखद😭 — praveen kumar (@praveenkumar) February 14, 2019

Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred . I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2019

दरम्यान गुरुवारी (दि. १४ फेब्रुवारी) जम्मूहून श्रीनगरला जाणाऱ्या केंद्रीय राखीव पोलीस दलाच्या (सीआरपीएफ) ताफ्यावर हा भ्याड हल्ला झाला. देशात जवानांवर झालेला हा आतापर्यंतचा सर्वांत मोठा हल्ला आहे. ज्या ताफ्यावर हा हल्ला झाला, त्यात एकूण ७८ वाहने होती आणि त्यातून एकूण २५४७ जवान प्रवास करत होते. जैश-ए-मोहम्मदचा दहशतवादी आदिल अहमद दार उर्फ वक्कास याने लाटूमोड येथे ताफ्यावर ३५० किलो आरडीएक्स स्फोटकांनी भरलेली कार धडकवली. आदिलने स्फोटकांनी भरलेली कार सीआरपीएफच्या ताफ्याच्या दिशेनं नेली आणि ताफ्याजवळ जाताच स्फोट घडवला. हा हल्ला इतका भीषण होता की, स्फोटात जवानांच्या बसचा संपलाच राहिला होता.