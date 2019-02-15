… वेळ वाया घालविण्यात अर्थ नाही ; पुलवामातील हल्ल्यानंतर खेळाडूंची प्रतिक्रिया

मुंबई : पुलवामा येथे झालेल्या दहशतवादी हल्ल्याचा भारतीय खेळाडूंनी तीव्र शब्दांत निषेध व्यक्त केला असून पाकिस्तानशी चर्चा करून वेळ वाया घालवू नका, तर आता ठोस पाऊले उचलण्याची गरज’ अशी संतप्त प्रतिक्रीया दिली आहे. यावेळी भारतीय संघाचा माजी फलंदाज गौतम गंभीर यांनी ट्विटरच्या माध्यमातून संताप व्यक्त करीत जवानांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली. तसेच अनेक भारतीय खेळाडूंनी निषेध नोंदवत आपली प्रतिक्रिया दिली.


 

दरम्यान गुरुवारी (दि. १४ फेब्रुवारी) जम्मूहून श्रीनगरला जाणाऱ्या केंद्रीय राखीव पोलीस दलाच्या (सीआरपीएफ) ताफ्यावर हा भ्याड हल्ला झाला. देशात जवानांवर झालेला हा आतापर्यंतचा सर्वांत मोठा हल्ला आहे. ज्या ताफ्यावर हा हल्ला झाला, त्यात एकूण ७८ वाहने होती आणि त्यातून एकूण २५४७ जवान प्रवास करत होते. जैश-ए-मोहम्मदचा दहशतवादी आदिल अहमद दार उर्फ वक्कास याने लाटूमोड येथे ताफ्यावर ३५० किलो आरडीएक्स स्फोटकांनी भरलेली कार धडकवली. आदिलने स्फोटकांनी भरलेली कार सीआरपीएफच्या ताफ्याच्या दिशेनं नेली आणि ताफ्याजवळ जाताच स्फोट घडवला. हा हल्ला इतका भीषण होता की, स्फोटात जवानांच्या बसचा संपलाच राहिला होता.

