Nashik offers best locations for movie : Team of film End Counter

NASHIK: Nashik has a great potential for natural locations for any movie and one need not go for foreign outdoor locations, stressed the team of Hindi movie End Counter during their visit to Deshdoot at Nasiklub, on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

The team headed by producer Jatin Upadhayay, director Alok Shrivastav, start cast Anupam Shyam, Mrinal Kolvalkar and others were present. “Many directors choose a foreign location to shoot their films but I found that Nashik district offers very scenic natural beauty and great historic locations like the place and fort in Chandwad and near Malegaon,” said producer Jatin Uapadhyay.

“I did not want to use artificial sets and my preference was on natural locations. The best place to offer this was Nashik”, said director of the film Alok Shrivastav. The film has largely been shot in and around Nashik.

“People here have been very warm and friendly. They have been supportive and the environment around is non filmy. People are very natural and that relaxed us as artists”, added Mrinal Kolwalkar and Anupam Shyam.

“The experience of the film was both enjoyable and meaningful and we worked to our best potential”, stated Bhupendra Singh.

All’s well that ends well is the basic line of thought behind the novel End Counter. The film is about how a good cop turns bad in company of his criminal friend. What happens to him after being confronted by his girlfriend is to be seen in the film.