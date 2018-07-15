VIDEO : Nashikites enjoy Sunday at Someshwar waterfall

NASHIK | GAURAV PARDESHI: Nashikites in large numbers visited Someshwar waterfall and enjoyed their Sunday there. People along with their families and friends busy taking selfies from their mobiles at the site, while children and youngster were playing in the water. They were spraying water at one another.

The vendors and food sellers witnessed a good business.

While expressing her joy, one of the tourists, Meena Kaur who is from Uttar Pradesh said, “I heard a lot about Nashik city but never come here before this. I come to Nashik for the first time and fall in love with the climate here. It is really a beautiful city and is the best destination for the stay.”

“The administration should deploy police personnel and security guards here to prevent any unwanted situation. There is a possibility of mishaps,” she added.

While other tourist expressed his disappointment over the lack of parking facility. He said, “The concerned should provide proper facility to park vehicles there.”

A sweet corn seller said, “As the number of visitors increases during these days, we witness good business during monsoon season. I earn around Rs. 1000 per day.”