१९ मार्च २०२०, ई-पेपर, नाशिक
Share
Deshdoot is largest circulated daily in North Maharashtra. Daily Deshdoot is published from Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar. Daily Sarwamat, which is a sister publication, is published from Shrirampur. Deshdoot Times is an English Daily published from Nashik for the city. Renowned visionary Shri Deokisanji Sarda founded ‘Deshdoot’ (a weekly to begin with) on 4th September 1970
Contact Us: appnews@deshdoot.com
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.