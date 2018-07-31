Nashik moves towards ‘Green Ganesh’ this year

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

NASHIK: With the enforcement of a ban on plastic from June 23 this year by the state government covering products manufactured from plastic and thermocol, the word “eco-friendly” has once again occupied centrestage position as the 10-day Ganesh festival is fast approaching and the artists and sculptors moulding lord Ganesh idols much before the arrival of Ganeshotsav welcoming the decision irrespective of its impact on their businesses.

Aapla Paryavaran founder-president Shekhar Gaikwad working for green initiatives says, “All the materials you use in the Ganesh celebration should be natural – which means they should be biodegradable and easily compostable – materials like synthetics and plastic and thermocol should be avoided at any rate.”

“Devotees of lord Ganesh should give preference to flowers for decoration instead of thermocol. This will not only be an eco-friendly initiative, but will also be helpful for farmers to grow flowers and earn lucrative profits,” Gaikwad, who has been working relentlessly for the cause of environment for the last 10 years, said adding that shadu clay should also be avoided as it is chemically processed.

Standing by the government’s environment initiative, Gaikwad said that they focus on re-use of Ganesh idols to curb use of plaster of paris and protect & persevere our environment. “Last year we had collected close to 3500 Ganesh idols for re-use,” he added.

An artist, wholesaler and manufacturer of Ganesh idols from Bidi Kamgar Nagar popularly known as Mamu (Mama’s Kala Art) said that he is focusing more on moulding eco-friendly Ganesh idols and avoiding use of plastic and thermocol though advance booking for Ganesh idols is comparatively slow this year. “We mould Ganesh idols in different sizes from 6 inches upto 15 ft, costing from Rs 100 to highest price of Rs 60,000.”

“To support plastic ban, I am avoiding use of PoP and focusing more on whitewashing of the re-used Ganesh idols to conserve our nature. This year, we are in the process of moulding about 500 small size Ganesh idols and nearly 200 big size idols without using any plastic substance.” he added.

People should also be aware that currently, water resources are very precious as they are depleting and are being polluted by so many causes.

Thus, to prevent any water pollution through the Ganesh celebration activists recommend that people do a home immersion in a bucket of water and pour the water into the soil. This will allow the materials of the idol to break down in the soil and prevent water pollution.

It is indeed possible this year to celebrate a clean and green Ganeshotsav keeping the earth safe and sound.