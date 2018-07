काजोलचा ‘हेलिकॉप्टर इला’ लवकरच प्रेक्षकांच्या भेटीला

Initially slated for 14 Sept 2018 release, #HelicopterEela will now arrive one week earlier: 7 Sept 2018… Stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury… Directed by Pradeep Sarkar… Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presentation. pic.twitter.com/HAwH8qcKfc

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018