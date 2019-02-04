Nashik-Kalyan local to be started within 12 days

Nashik Road: The Nashik-Kalyan local train has arrived from Chennai-based factory at Mumbai’s Kurla workshop. The final preparations and trial will take place there. Following a presentation of a report to railway seniors, this local train will resume its journey into service of Nashikites within 10-12 days. If there is a good response by passengers, a decision about timing and round of the train will be taken, informed retired railway engine expert from Nashik Waman Sangle who tabled concept of this train to media persons.

MP Hemant Godse, chief controller Pradip Ahire and Sangle visited Chennai-based railway factory to see preparations of the local train. The result of the trial of the train was good and a software system is being installed at Kurla workshop. The ghat between Kasara to Igatpuri is of 15-km distance and it has six tunnels.

This local train will require 5 minutes to pass the first tunnel, while 15-17 seconds will be required to pass other tunnels. Like Rajdhani Express, push and pull technique has been used for the local. Despite this, the backer engine will be connected to it as safety norm. Due to a new technique, this local train will need not to take a long halt at Igatpuri and Kasara for the backer. This train will run in speed and journey will not become tiresome.

While informing about how this local train will be useful for railway and Nashikites, Sangle said that passengers can travel from Nashik to Kalyan at Rs. 50-60. This train will reduce a burden on Panchavati and other Express trains. There is an increase in reservation for long distance trains like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and railway will be benefitted. This local train will become a boon for farmers, industrialists, students, patients, tourists and service persons.

Along with Nashik-Kalyan, Pune-Kalyan local train will be started. The villages on the tour will be developed from educational, social and financial development point of view. Farmers from Nashik will especially be benefitted by this train because two bogies of this train are for carrying goods. The farmers can send their agriculture produce through them to Mumbai. Currently, farmers have to spend a minimum Rs. 1000 to send agriculture produce from a private vehicle. They will need to spend Rs. 90 only. Tribal students from Ghoti, Aswali and Igatpuri can take higher education at Nashik and Mumbai, while residents can do job and business, he informed.

The seating capacity of the train is around 1500-2000 passengers. The train has 12 coaches. This train will complete the journey in two-and-half hours. There will be a single unit of three coaches each. Every unit has a single engine. Two coaches are reserved for women, one for divyang, two for goods and three coaches are first class coaches. The speed of the train will be 60 km per hour in ghat area, Sangle said.

The distance between Nashik-Kalyan is 130-km, so this train will be run between these two cities. Following the start of Rajdhani Express, Nashik-Kalyan local will now be run. Nashikites have expressed their satisfaction over this. This local will be ready to run from February 7, informed MP Hemant Godse.