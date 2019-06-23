Nashik, Jalgaon likely to witness heavy showers for next two days

NASHIK: According to Skymet Weather, places like Nashik, Jalgaon and Aurangabad, may get to see heavy showers for the next two days. These rains would be accompanied by strong winds. The next 48 hours would also likely to witness light to moderate rain, along with isolated heavy showers in many parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and coastal areas of Maharashtra.

Earlier on Saturday midnight, the first showers of monsoon accompanied by stormy winds lashed villages of Nimgaon Madh and Pimpalgaon Jalal in Yeola taluka of the district damaging severely onion sheds, standing crop of tomato, several houses besides claiming lives of eight cattle including two cows, four hens, one sheep and a goat.

The village talathi has assessed the damages and prepared a primary report on the damages caused due to the stormy winds and sent it to the district administration for further action. The IMD, Mumbai has, however, forecast “Generally cloudy sky with Light rain” for Nashik region for the next four days till June 27, and “possibility of rain or thunderstorm” on June 28 and June 29.

Meanwhile, the general weather condition of the state would be warm and humidity will remain at peak. From agriculture point of view, these rains would be useful for all types of crops. Also, the ongoing rains would help in dropping down the soaring temperatures.

Rains have picked up a good pace over Maharashtra and during the last 24 hours, many parts of the state have observed light to moderate rain and thundershower activities.

In fact, isolated heavy showers were reported in Madhya Maharashtra region of the state. However, the progress of rain has remained slow over north coastal Maharashtra including the city of dreams, Mumbai. According to Skymet Weather, due to the presence of some major weather systems, Maharashtra will observe intense rains during the coming days.

These systems include an offshore Trough, extending from South Maharashtra coast up to Kerala coast at the sea level. Moreover, a Low-Pressure Area is lying over Chhattisgarh and adjoining region. This system is tilting southwestwards and slowly moving in the west/northwest direction. Mumbai rains will occur with light to moderate in intensity and sky would remain cloudy here.