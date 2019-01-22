Nashik is behind in Swachh Survekshan

Nashik: On the backdrop of the Swachh Survekshan 2018 being started by the central government in January, works regarding cleanliness are being started on a full note in Nashik city. Many roads and dividers have been cleaned.

As per norm by Swachh Survekshan, a work to provide a facility of mirror, paper and water facility at 167 public lavatories in the city. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to provide new facilities for Nashikites for cleanliness.

Only 642 Nashikites responded during Swachh Survekshan which began in the state in 21 days, while 996 citizens responded in Malegaon city. There is a doubt whether Nashik would be among the first 10 cities due to a cold response by Nashikites.

The central government is conducting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the entire country. The competition of clean cities is being conducted under this. The competition of 73 cities having a population over 10 lakh was conducted the first year. Nashik ranked 31st in it.

The efforts should be taken to increase the percentage of Nashik in the competition. NMC has to toil hard for this. Special attention is being provided to segregation of liquid and dry waste, garden compost fertiliser, user charges against citizens, distribution of dustbins to citizens, an appointment of a waste collector, penal action against those throwing waste on road, feedback by citizens and counselling of those involve in uncleanliness.

NMC administration is taking efforts to up Nashik’s rank. It has made preparations for this. Special attention is being provided to cleanliness in the city. The central team can arrive any time in Nashik this month to inspect cleanliness under the Swachh Survekshan. However, there is no much response by citizens from Nashik city. Comparing to this, citizens in the jurisdiction of Malegaon Municipal Corporation responded on large scale.