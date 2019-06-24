Nashik Heritage seeking for keeper

No heritage Committee in NMC, no security for heritage structures

Prashant Nikale

Nashik: Recently, the old steps of the Kalaram Mandir were accidentally discovered. After that the question has been raised again that are we doing enough for our heritage wealth. Nashik the city of temples and heritage sites will lose its identity if such heritage structures are not maintained and restored properly.

Many of the monuments in the heritage city of Nashik are neglected by the authorities. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has no heritage committee in place, though the city is known for its heritage structures. Assistant Director, State Archaeology Department, Vilas Wahane, stated, “The government agencies should take guidance and opinion from the department before taking a step regarding a heritage monument.

The local authorities in Nashik should work in regard to identify the heritage structure in the civic limit. The monuments then should be listed and documented in detailed report. The next step is of conservation of the heritage structure.” He pointed out that the recent excavation at the Kalaram Mandir of the old step was a accidental discovery. The work was going on under Public Works Department (PWD) when they discovered these old steps. Accordingly, he visited the place an guided them to restore the steps.

Dr Ritu Sharma from Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTAC) said, “There is no Heritage Committee in NMC. The committee is very important in city like Nashik, as it plays a crucial role in protecting any monument in civic limit. The committee secures the near by area of monuments, decides about the constructions near the site and its effects on that monument,”

“ Nashik has a potential to be a heritage city like Varanasi. The city is very rich with history and historical monuments. Each and every corner of the city is historical and is dated from prehistoric times to the British era. The local bodies should also take positive steps to conserve our heritage. All the ghats have died because of the concretization. The changing rooms and other structures are the worst example of how we have destroyed our heritage”, she added.

Historian Anita Joshi also shared her view and said that the participation of people is most important while saving heritage of Nashik. Joshi expressed, “Cleanliness is the key issue we are facing while heritage walk near Goda Ghat. Suggestions of experts should be taken before any development work especially in the area of old Nashik.

Playing with the heritage structures in city needs to be stopped. The issue needs to be solved and there should be someone who should take responsibility of all of this.” Architecture student Vagishwari Muley opined that the originality or authenticity of the monuments should be maintained while restoration work is considered necessary. The heritage structures of Nashik are identity of this city and its responsibility of every Nashikite to take care of.