Nashik gets break from heavy rain after 4 days

NASHIK :

The city got its much-needed respite from the continuous showers, which had lashed several parts of the district in moderate and heavy spells, since June 12. On Tuesday, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the suburbs recorded only 0.0mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon getting active across Maharashtra and reaching Madhya Pradesh, the IMD Mumbai has forecast heavy rainfall in the next few days.

For the last four days since Friday, Nashik, Igatpur and Trimbakeshwar tehsils received heavy rainfall. The city and its suburbs were flooded, while two-and-a-half hours of rain had inundated the city streets to the knee-deep. River Godavari had ​​also witnessed flood-like situation due to consistent release of water from Gangapur, Darna and Nandurmadhyameshwar dams.

The timely arrival of monsoon has brought a big respite for farmers as Kharif sowing and farming activities gained momentum even though the farmer was badly hit by the June 3 Cyclone Nisarga.

40% water stock in six dams

As of today, 24 small, medium and large projects in the district have total water storage of 30 per cent and six dams including Gangapur have 40 per cent water stock. With the timely onset of monsoon across the district and prediction of 100 per cent rainfall by the meteorological department, the dams in the district are likely to overflow this year as well.

At present, Gangapur, Ojharkhed, Darna, Nandurmadhyameshwar, Haranbari and Punad dam projects have more than 40% water storage.