Nashik film maker Rushikesh creates a mark in international film industry

Nashik: The home of the father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke, is seeing the rise of a star – Rushikesh Bhadane. An exemplary student of Fravashi Academy, Nashik, Rushikesh is a multi-talented achiever with several swimming records to his credit.

As the cultural secretary during his civil engineering graduation, Rushikesh showcased outstanding performance and he realized the artistic spark in himself. Later, he enrolled in the State University of New York, Buffalo, for his MS in Urban Planning with GIS specialist.

His passion forced him to enroll himself in the New York Film Academy (Hollywood Campus). Here, he earned a degree in Masters in film making and became an expert film maker through his talent and sheer hard work.

Master of several arts, Rushikesh is a brilliant director and cinematographer. His final year project presentation was a feature film which marked the start of his career. Last year in November/December, he wrote and directed the feature film ‘Duhi’ (Rift).

He is planning a grand screening for this film at the famous Warner Brothers Studio in 2019. Shot on the scenic backdrop of Bhandardhara, it’s a multilingual film though mostly in English with little bit of Hindi and Marathi too.

“I am happy that the renowned Marathi actor Shri. Suhasji Palshikar has given one of his best performances in the film. The supporting casts including the foreign artists have also done their best,” says Rushikesh.

He has also set up his own production house Tale of Hundred Eyes Pvt. Ltd which will focus on creating films on social and family-oriented topics. Starting from the birthplace of Indian Cinema, Rushikesh is now settled in the home of International Cinema, Los Angeles.

He is working on feature films, documentaries and music videos. Nashik is proud of his achievements and wishes him the very best for a successful career.