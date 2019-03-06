Nashik division;7 patients succumb to swine flu

Pooja Tipre

Nashik: So far seven patients have succumbed to swine flu, in the period starting from January to March 5 in Nashik division in which Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts are falling.

Last year, 88 patients died, while 588 patients were positive for swine flu. Hence, the health department has started to conduct a special campaign to create awareness among people about swine flu. NMC-run hospitals have been instructed to immediately administer tami flu tablet if any patient showing swine flu like symptoms.

Awareness is being created through banners, posters and announcements through garbage vans. In Nashik division, 30 patients were positive for the disease in a period starting January 1, 2019, to March 5, 2019. Seven of them died. At present, 42 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals. 66 patients have been cured and discharged. Nashik city alone witnessed highest number of swine flu patient deaths. Six patients succumbed to the disease.

5 patients died in jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation, while a single patient died in the jurisdiction of Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Other patient died at Jalgaon.

So far, the health service department has screened 86,263 patients. Of them, 618 patients were given tami flu tablets. Critical patients have been shifted to the hospitals having all facilities.

While speaking about swine flu awareness programme, Dr M R Pattanshetty, Assistant Director, Health Services, Nashik Division said, “It is easy to treat patients if symptoms of swine flu are noticed earlier. We conducted a workshop for private doctors and issued guidelines, so that swine flu patients are diagnosed earlier and can receive immediate treatment. We are screening people in those areas where a patient succumbs to the disease to prevent further deaths. This will help in knowing to detect patients suffering from swine flu.”

All doctors have been ordered to administer tami flu tablets to positive patients. For this, the health department has a stock of 10,000 tami flu tablets.

Health department issues orders to doctors

The health department has issued orders to all the hospitals, being run by it and municipal hospitals in five districts. Awareness about swine flu is being created among citizens through garbage van, banners, and posters. Patient suffering from swine flu like symptoms should check himself or herself immediately. Elders, little children, pregnant women, diabetic patients, and people having hypertension are more prone to swine flu. They should their health immediately, if they found any symptoms. The department ordered doctors to give tami flu tablet to suspected patients. They should also examined relatives of the patient.

-Dr. M R Pattanshetty,

Assistant Director, Health Services, Nashik Division

Vaccine is available

A vaccine is available at private hospitals, municipal hospitals and at all government hospitals to prevent swine flu. Earlier, this vaccine was administered to health workers. However, common people can also get it now, informed Dr. Pattanshetti.

District wise patients

District Positive Death

Ahmednagar 3 0

Dhule 0 0

Jalgaon 0 1

Nandurbar 0 0

Nashik 27 6

Total 30 7