Nashik div to get fund of Rs. 261 crore back

Nashik : Considering farmer loan waiver and financial deficit, the state government had decided to cut fund of district planning committee in every district by 30%. It has now been announced to take this decision back. In effect, Nashik division will get fund of Rs. 261 crore back. March 31st is deadline to spend this fund.

A fund under general, special component scheme, tribal area development scheme and development scheme outside tribal area is given every year through district planning committee. The state government had announced to provide farmer loan waiver.

Thereafter, it had cut the fund of every district planning committee in the state by 50%. Fund of Rs. 1161 crore was sanctioned under general schemes for five districts in Nashik division for financial year of 2017-18, but following announcement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sanman scheme, 50% fund (30% revenue and 20% capital) which was sanctioned during district planning was cut to compensate this deficit. The fund of Rs. 261.82 crore in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts in Nashik division was cut.

Considering overall provisions in district development plan, the percentage of revenue and capital fund is 60% and 40% respectively. Money is made available through revenue fund for the schemes and development works which are conducted by Zilla Parishad.

However, following 30% cut in it, there was possibility that rural development works like primary health centres, sub-centres, schools and village level roads were to be halted. As government has decided to return this fund again, ZP works will get fund and rural development works will get momentum.

As March 31st is deadline to spend this fund, a planning has to be made for proper utilisation of this fund within two months.