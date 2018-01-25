Nashik to be connected with seven cities

Nashik : After start of air service on Nashik-Pune and Nashik-Mumbai routes in first phase of Udan scheme, Nashik has been included in second phase too. It will be connected with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Hindon cities by air service in second phase. Spicejet, Indigo, Air Alliance and Jet Airways have come forward to provide their service.

The central government had announced Udan scheme two years back aiming common man in the country. Under this scheme Air Deccan has started its air service on Pune and Mumbai routes from Nashik in first phase. Nashik was excluded from second phase of regional connectivity scheme (Udan).

Considering future effects, MP Hemant Godse communicated with civil aviation ministry. He insisted on not to exclude Nashik from the scheme until start of air service for principal cities in the country.

The second phase of Udan scheme was announced yesterday. Under this Nashik will be connected with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Hindon cities and development of Nashik will get momentum, MP Godse informed.