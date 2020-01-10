Nashik coldest in state @10.20 C

NASHIK:

The wide-spread snowfall in northern states of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has caused a further intensification of cold weather conditions in adjoining states, and its impact is now being felt in North Maharashtra, Marathwada and other parts of the state including Vidarbha.

Owing to fluctuating weather conditions, Gondia has recorded one of the heaviest spells of rain to the tune of 51 mm in a span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Wednesday. On Thursday in the state, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Nashik at 10.2 degree Celsius which was even below Mahabaleshwar which was at 13 degree Celsius. This was the second time in a week that Nashik remained coldest in the state. On New Year day, the city temperature was at its lowest in the state at 10.3 degree Celsius.

Following Nashik, Malegaon was reeling at 12 degree Celsius, Mahabaleshwar 13. Jalgaon 13.6, Aurangabad 13.9, Wasim 13.4 and Vardha 13.7 degree Celsius yesterday. Agriculture experts fear that the cloudy skies and prevailing cold weather conditions in the district may largely affect agricultural crops of vineyards, horticulture and vegetables. The IMD, Pune has attributed the drop in temperature to heavy snowfall in Northern states.

A blanket of dense fog is being witnessed in most parts of the city during early hours which is affecting transportation and railways time table as well due to low visibility. According to the data available with Skymet, Gondia has recorded one of the heaviest spells of rain to the tune of 51 mm in a span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Wednesday. Instances of hailstorm were also reported from some places.

According to Skymet meteorologists, a further drop in the temperatures of Maharashtra is anticipated within the next 24 hours, owing to cold winds from the north. Mumbai may also feel the winter chill in the next two days. However, after 48 hours, winds might again change their direction due to another Western Disturbance. The change in the winds will also lead to “a rise in temperatures” in the state.

The state has seen three rounds of unseasonal rain so far. First, between December 25 and 27, other from December 31 to January 3 and the recent one during last the two days, wherein fairly widespread rains lashed Vidarbha.