Nashik boys shine in NEET

NASHIK: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results and scorecard of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET 2019. Nashik boy Sarthak Bhat bagged 695 out of 720 marks to be Maharashtra topper and 6th rank on all India level. Nalin Khandelwal, of Rajasthan, bagged 701 out of 720 marks to be all India topper. Bhavik Bansal of Delhi secured the second position while Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the third position. Madhuri Reddy of Telangana emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven. The NEET is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges.

Making Nashikkar proud, the city boy broke monopoly of students from cities of Nanded, Latur, Mumbai and Pune. As many as 5 students from Nashik shined in the NEET which include Chirag Jorvekar (61st rank), Soham Picha (101 rank), Abhishek Gholap (175) and Salil Sanklecha (372).

Last year, Nashik boy Vishvesh Bharadiya had secured 51st rank on all India level. NEET 2019 results were declared yesterday following the examination conducted by NTA in May. As many as 15,19,375 students had appeared for NEET from national level. Out of this 7,97,042 passed. From Maharashtra, out of 3.50 lakh students, 39% qualified for admissions to medical courses. Sarthak, a student of Krantiveer V N Naik College completed his XI and XII Science education. He secured 91% in XII Science and topped from the college. Sarthak’s father Raghvendra Bhat and mother Chitrika Bhat are doctors by profession.