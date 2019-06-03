NANDGAON : The Saga of Drought

Dr Vaishali Balajiwale

Nandgaon: Scorching heat, dry land, empty dams, hungry cattle and thirsty people…..this is the reality of Nandgaon which has been severely hit by drought. Team Deshdoot visited Nandgaon on Sunday to take a ground stock of the drought situation in this tehsil. All we could find was an impelling dry spell that has affected not only human but plant and animal life too.

Nandgaon gets scanty rains, it is then expected that there could be schemes in place to overcome the challange. However, inspite of three dams around the town there is no water. All the three dams are almost empty. There is some water in Girna dam which provides drinking water to the town along with 55 other villages in the 56 village scheme.

Water under this schme is reached through the taps once a month for about one-and-half-hour. The women folks have no choice but to store this water in whatever container possible and use it for the month. A task probably unimaginable for us. The area then relies on the tankers. There are 78 tankers that run in Nandgaon out of which 77 are private and one run by the government. The private tankers charged about Rs. 100 for a drum of water which is really insufficient for a family along with the cattle for even a day.

People sitting in the village temple, playing cards and passing their time over unconclusive discussions like drought is a common scene around all the villages in the vicinity. There is no fodder for the cattle and to buy fodder requires Rs. 4000 for a tonne of sugar shaft. This does not last even for four days. With no rains the second sowing last year also failed. There is no harvest and no yield. The farmer is out of crop and money. Buying a water or fodder becomes a very big challenge in such scarce situation.

While there are three dams around all are almost empty. The Manikpunj dam which has a capacity of 395 MCFt presently shows a stock of only about 100 MCFt. This may be sufficient only for a few days. The water is not also very clean and hence villagers rely on the tanker which fetches the water from some wells in the dam area.

Fodder camps have come as relief as there is some help with fodder and water for the cattle. A small camp is hosting about 1,000-12,00 cattle. The farmers have brought their animals from the vicinity of 15-20 kms. They also stay in the camp with their loved animals. The situation of drought over a period has affected the psyche of the youngsters too. Fed up off such situation of scarcity they want to grow up and leave the town.

While one hopes that this situation would change there are no signs of any transformation. Politicians seem to be busy with politics, bureaucracy appears to be helpless and the people in Nandgaon seem to have accepted their fate. How and when, will the situation in Nandgaon change is only a distant guess.