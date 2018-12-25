Namco bank election: Vote counting today

Satpur: The counting of votes for the five-yearly election of Nashik Merchant Cooperative Bank (Namco) will be conducted today (Dec. 26). Various speculations are being made about a victory of panels. However, current directors and opposition have claimed for their victories. It will be interesting to see who would snatch victory.

The counting of votes will begin at Raje Sambhaji stadium in New Nashik at 8 am. The votes will be counted on 104 tables at a time. A period of two days has been fixed for the counting. On the first day, votes of 70 candidates for 18 general seats will be counted. If counting is not completed on the first day, the counting would continue the next day (Dec. 27). Thereafter, votes for seats reserved for women will be counted.

There is a strong contest between ruling Pragati Panel and Sahakar Panel. Though Namrata Panel could not make its presence felt in the elections, there may be an effect on results. Comparing to the last election, 21,000 new voters cast their votes for development of the bank.

It is a serious subject whom voters chose. Though candidates of all the three panels have made claims for victories, the situation is confusing.

Pragati claims 21-0 victory

A difference will be seen among those candidates who were in touch with voters on the backdrop of election and candidates of Pragati Panel who have affection with the voters. Pragati Panel will win this election by 21-0 margin of votes.

– Hemant Dhatrak, convener, Pragati Panel

We will snatch a victory

The stand tabled by candidates of Sahakar Panel is pro for development of the bank and voters liked this. Sahakar Panel will get the support of voters and the Panel will snatch the victory.

– Ajay Bramhecha, convener, Sahakar Panel

Thiee rounds on the first day

Considering a number of candidates, planning for counting of votes has been made. Votes in 104 ballot boxes will be counted at a time. There is an aim to complete three rounds in an entire day. The votes of 70 candidates for 18 seats of general category will be counted on the first day. If require, votes for the general category will be counted. There is a plan to complete counting in six rounds.

– Milind Bhalerao, returning officer