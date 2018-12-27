Namco Bank election: Ruling Pragati Panel sweeps 21-0

Satpur: Ruling Pragati Panel has proved its supremacy once again and retained its rule. It swept five-yearly election of Nashik Merchant Cooperative bank 21-0 on Thursday.

As the election for Namco Bank was conducted after a gap of 10 years, all those interested entered into the fray. There were signs that the election would become tough due to this. However, candidates of Pragati Panel had claimed that they would win the election 21-0.

On the backdrop of this, all the candidates were seen under pressure for two consecutive days of counting of votes. Following three rounds of counting of votes, Pragati Panel won the election 21-0 and routed the opposition. As 21,000 new voters took part in the election this time, various speculations were being expressed.

Considering victory margin, opposition candidates got 2000-3000 votes less than the victorious candidates. Vasant Gite got highest 32,468 votes, while Bhanudas Choudhari received lowest 24,552 votes. The founder of Sahakar Panel Gajanan Shelar (23,055), Ajay Bramhecha (20,398) and Bhaskar Kothavade (21,826) had to face defeat.

Meanwhile, the counting for the third round began at 8.30 am on Thursday. 17 candidates of Pragati Panel took a lead in the first round, while the founder of Sahakar Panel Gajanan Shelar was leading in the first round. 16 candidates of Pragati Panel were leading in the second round, while two candidates of Sahakar Panel (Gajanan Shelar and Bhaskar Kothawade) were leading in the second round. Shelar could not bridge a deficit of 500 votes till the end. Pragati Panel swept the election by 21-0 and proved its dominance.