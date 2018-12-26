Namco Bank election: Candidates of Pragati Panel take lead in 1st round

Satpur: The candidates of Pragati Panel took a lead in the first round of five-yearly election of Nashik Merchant Cooperative Bank (Namco) on Wednesday. The counting of votes began at 8.30 am. The vote counting in the first round ended at 3 pm. Returning officials had to take lots of efforts while calculating votes of 70 candidates.

The second round of the vote counting was started at 3 pm and was continued till 8 pm. As per the announcement made by the returning officials, 17 candidates of Pragati Panel were leading, while the founder of Sahakar Panel also took a lead in the first round. The real picture will get clear today (Dec. 27).

10% votes were found invalid. Returning officials had to toil hard to count the invalid votes. Votes were given to only two candidates at many ballot papers, while it was found that 20-22 votes were cast in many ballot papers instead of 18. Much time had passed in checking the ballot papers. Therefore, the announcement of the first round was made late, clarified the returning officials.

Meanwhile, both Panels set up a separate computer system near vote counting cell. The calculation of the votes candidates got was being checked through this. Pragati Panel also took a lead for the seats reserved for women category. Shobha Chhajed and Rajani Jategaonkar were leading the rivals. They received 8918 and 8398 votes respectively till the last reports came in. As they were leading their rivals with a margin of double votes, they may maintain their lead.

Prashant Dive was leading with 6928 votes in the seat reserved for scheduled caste category. Manohar Tribhuvan was also leading with 4755 votes. Haribhau Lasure received 3652 votes. The founder of Sahakar Panel Gajanan Shelar was among first 18 candidates with 6562 votes. At the end of first round, Sahakar Panel’s Ajay Bramhecha got 4973 votes, Madhukar Hingmire received 5515 votes, Lalitkumar Modi got 5427 votes, whereas Suresh Patil received 5143 votes and Dr. Sharad Mahale got 5246 votes. Their vote tally can be changed in the next round.

At the start of vote counting, there was a rush at Raje Samabhaji stadium due to 104 representatives of each Panel. As there was no clarity about results, activists prefer to return. As police tightened security, much rush was not seen there.

In the first round, 16652 votes for the seats of the general category were counted. 14646 votes found valid, while 2006 votes found invalid.

Out of total 16647 votes for the seats reserved for women category, 15655 votes found valid, whereas 992 votes found invalid. Out of total 16652 votes for the seats reserved for scheduled caste category, 15995 votes found valid, while 657 votes found invalid.