NAB Maharashtra announces state-level awards

Satpur: The National Association for the Blind (NAB) will honour social activists, Professors, organisations and students doing a special work for divyang in last year with award on Friday (Jan. 4).

This programme will be held at NICE hall at 11 am. The special prestigious service award will be given to visually disabled girl Sakina Bedi from Alandi (Pune). Ideal Professor award has been announced for Vishal Korde (Akole), announced president of NAB Maharashtra Rameshwar Kalantri in a media briefing.

The award committee’s Mukteshwar Munshettiwar, Prof. Dr. Sindhu Kakde, Prof. Vijaykumar Paikrao and Mangala Kalantri were present.

Kalantri informed that work is being on through the organisation for last 34 years to lend a helping hand to visually disabled. Work is being done in multiple disable sector for the last 17-18 years.

The organisation is felicitating those doing a remarkable job in various sectors for the last 21 years. 41 persons will be honoured this time. Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University who will be present as a chief guest will give away the awards.