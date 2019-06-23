Muthoot robbery: Robbers still on run

Nashik: Though ten days had passed for armed robbery and killing at Muthoot Finance office, police are still searching for robbers. The investigation is in the right direction, police administration is informing. A gang of 7-8 had tried to make a robbery attempt by entering the office of Muthoot Finance Corp office at Untwadi on Friday (June 14).

They had fired rounds from a revolver. Sajju Samuel who was a technical engineer had died after he received bullets, while the other three had injured. Police had checked CCTV footage in the area. They have got videos of the suspects going by two-wheelers. Three unclaimed Pulsar bikes had been found near Jadhav vasti along Peth Road in Panchavati on the next day of the incident.

It was found that they were used for the robbery attempt. Police are tracing for their owners. Meanwhile, as per a report, police took two into their custody from outside the state It was in discussions that a gang from outside was involved in the robbery. The suspects are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, however, police administration had not confirmed this.

Meanwhile, city police have received information that robbers are from outside and they are working in that direction. Police nabbed some members of the gang and police are staying in outside state, sources informed. Police teams will be returned after arresting the robbers in any condition, confided the administration.