Musical concert ‘Sahir-Har Pal Ka Shayar’ held

Nashik: Vishwas Group and Vishwas Happiness Centre organised a musical concert ‘Sahir-Har Pal Ka Shayar’ at Vishwas Garden, Thakur Residency, Savarkar Nagar, Gangapur Road on the eve of New Year. Lyrics written by Sahir Ludhianyavi were presented in this concert.

Audience was thoroughly overwhelmed by songs like ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’, Ye Rat Ye Chandani Fir Kaha’, ‘Sun Ja Dil’, Chori Chori Meri Gali Mein Aata Hain Bura’, ‘Chu Lene Do Najuk Honton Ko’, ‘Hum Apki Anokhon Mein’, ‘Zindagi Bhar Nahi Bhuleng Wo Barsat Ki Rat’, ‘Jo Wada Kiya Wo Nibhana Padega’, ‘Kisi Pathar Ki Murat Se Mohabbat’, ‘Age Bhi Jane Na Tu’, ‘Jab Bhi Chahe Nai Duniya Basa Lete Hain Log’, ‘Mere Dil Mein Aaj Kya Hain Tu Kahe To’, ‘Milati Hain Zindagi Mein Mohabbat Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Nigahe Mila Ne Ko Ji Chahata Hain’, ‘Ye Ankhe Dekh Kar Sari Duniya’, ‘Tum Bhi Chalo Hum Bhi Chalo’ and many more.

The concert was jointly organised by Vishwas co-operative bank Ltd Nashik, Saraswat bank, Fravashi International Academy, Jumma Masjid charitable trust, Vishwas Dnyan Prabhodhini and research institute Nashik, Radio Vishwas 90.8 community radio, Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Mumbai divisional centre Nashik and Vishwas Garden.

“Shripad Kotwal conducted the concert, while Ragini Kamtikar, Milind Dhatiangan and Vivek Kelkar sung the songs. Pramod Pawar (harmonium), Amit Oak (keyboard), Vinod Chahul (octapad), Ankush Borde (drum), Ajay Tauyade (guitar) and Adiya Kulkarni (tabla) gave a musical company. Rajashri Shimpi and Shilpa Andhare compered the programme. Deepanjali Mahajan, Dr. Kalpana Sanklecha and Kavita Joglekar made introductions.

Dutta Gaikwad, Nanasaheb Sonawane, Dr. Pradip Pawar, Hemlata Patil, Adv. Nitin Thakre, Ratan Luth, Shravari Luth, Shefali Bhujbal and others were present for the concert.