Municipal Commissioner warns vendors near Kalika temple

Nashik: The Sharadiya Navratrotsav of Goddess Kalika began from Wednesday. The temple trust called Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to perform grand prayer at 8.30 am. Following this, he visited stalls selling pooja related items and prasad.

After seeing usage of plastic on large scale by vendors, Mundhe slammed temple trustees and warned that stalls will be removed if vendors do not stop plastic use. The anti-encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation took action on the backdrop of visit by Mundhe.

Following prayer he visited stalls set up by vendors. Mundhe got angry after he saw vendors used plastic carry bags. State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam recently ordered to close that shop in which plastic will be used.

On the backdrop of this, Mundhe interacted with vendors in Kalika temple area and made them aware about plastic ban. He issued an ultimatum to stop usage of plastic till Wednesday evening. All vendors should stop plastic use immediately.

The Municipal Commissioner instructed temple trust president Keshav Anna Patil to take precaution that there would be no usage of plastic in temple campus. At that time Patil showed him the environment-friendly bags prepared by the trust and informed that these bags are giving free of cost to devotees for carrying prasad and pooja related material.