Municipal commissioner to meet office bearers, corporators on three days of week

Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game will meet office bearers and corporators on three days a week in his cell. The same rule has been made applicable to citizens. The public relations office of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued a release regarding this on Monday. Corporators may get disappointed over this.

The information about the day and timing has been given in the release. The Municipal Commissioner will meet office bearers and corporators on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between 3.30 pm to 4 pm.

The Municipal Commissioner will meet the citizens between 4 pm to 5 pm. Administrative tours and holidays have been excluded from the timetable given by him. If there is a tour by government officials and Ministers in this time, the time will be cut.

With this, it has been clear that Game has decided to discipline corporators and citizens. As office bearers and corporators meet the Municipal Commissioner at any time as an urgent thing, this tradition will be stopped and they may get disappointed over this.

While disciplining the NMC, former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe through Walk with Commissioner and one hour daily for citizens had tried to bring people closer to him. Now, the new Municipal Commissioner Game has given only three days a week to meet the people. He has also given less time for office bearers and corporators.

Meanwhile, NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste demanded that the Municipal Commissioner should increase timing to meet people’s representatives considering pending development works.