Mundhe terms resolution passed by GBM illegal

Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe termed the resolution, cancelling the NMC order no. 522 asking to hike tax as per ratable value on vacant spaces in the city, as illegal. The Municipal Corporation took this decision going out of their power, he said while addressing a media briefing on Saturday. “There were discussions on order no. 522 for 10 hours in the General Body Meeting.

I requested to speak, but I was not allowed to speak. Only one side was presented before the people. I want they should know other side. During discussions, many cited that order no. 522 is illegal and wrong. It has no basis of law. Evidences of proof were shown. However, Municipal Corporation has no power,” he said.

“Ratable rate and tax rate are different. General Body Meeting has the power to decide about tax rate, while the Municipal Commissioner has powers to implement ratable tax value,” Mundhe said and cited the verdict by Nagpur bench of Mumbai High Court during hearing writ petition no. 1276 of 1996 and writ petition no. 573 of 1998 to prove his point.

There is a huge gap between revenue of Nashik Municipal Corporation and expenditure. It earned only 12-13% revenue during last financial year through various taxes. If one wants to develop city, money will be required. Tax hike is needed for this, he informed.

“I will take a right decision regarding the GBM resolution after studying facts and points in it. I will think about those points which I feel proper. My decision is as per rules. If it is improper, government can cancel it. Tax will be charged on all lands barring lands in green belt. Tax against open spaces in residences, apartments or residential complexes will be charged.

The decision about ratable rate has to be taken by the Municipal Commissioner every year before March 31” Mundhe informed further. “I tabled budget of Rs. 1283 crore for the year of 2017-2018 after studying all revenue sources, but it was inflated to Rs. 2000 crore. Considering all revenue sources, government grant and aid, there is a gap of Rs. 800 crore.

It is a main problem how fill this gap. There should be a balance between the revenue earned and expenditure in local self bodies. As a result there is no fund for development works of corporators. There is a need to strengthen revenue sources for sustainable development of the city.

If Municipal Corporation has strong revenue sources, development works will take place. The tax hike by me is proper,” he said firmly. The base of property tax is properties. Base strengthening is needed. Comparing to B grade Municipal Corporations like Thane and Pimpri Chinchwad, the base rate in Nashik Municipal Corporation is less.

Revenue should be increased for more expenditure. Economic growth is depend on service, business, infrastructure and ease of doing. Resources should be increased, the Municipal Commissioner stated. While speaking about issue of NMC shops, Mundhe informed that NMC has total 59 commercial complexes and have 2724 shops.

The agreement of 1731 shops out of these ended before March 31, 2014. There are 900+ social community halls, gyms and study halls. 729 community halls, gyms and study halls are used without any agreement. 14 out of them are sealed. 2.5% rent rate has been proposed. There are many hurdles in taking action against shops. The action has to be taken to get revenue, he added.

Over closure of anganwadis in the city, the Municipal Commissioner informed that there are around 412 anganwadis in the city. As per resolution dated December 10, 1993, 25 anganwadis were started initially and the number of anganwadis increased thereafter. As per government decision, there should be 40 students minimum in a single anganwadi.

The area where anganwadis are run under The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) should be excluded. While giving an extension to anganwadi sevikas, they cannot make claim with Municipal Corporation establishment, the resolution stated.

There are 120 anganwadis which have over 40 students, while number of students in 142 anganwadis is between 25-40, while the number of students in 150 anganwadis is below 25. 53 anganwadis run under the ICDS have been merged, while 43 anganwadis have been merged in the anganwadis in their respective areas. Only 40 anganwadis having the students between 0-25 have been closed, he said.

When asked about why there is a need to spend Rs. 16 crore over construction of first smart road between Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka, he said as per guidelines under smart city mission, there should be atleast one smart road and smart utilities should be provided there.