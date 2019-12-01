Mudray Yuva felicitates social activists with Maitri Sanman

NEW NASHIK:

Celebrating its third fondation day, social organisation Mudray Yuva Foundation honoured social workers, institutions for their exemplary contribution in the social field. In a state-level award presentation ceremony held here, chief guest and famous actress Ashu Surpur, international athlet Monika Athare, Mrs India International Shilpi Avasthi, model Sandesha Patil, senior PI Shripad Paropkari and Adv Atul Sanap were present.

Apart from Nashik, social activists and institutions from Mumbai, Dhule and Thane were honoured with Maitri Sanman, given by Mudray Yuva Foundation. The foundation honours individuals, institutions for their immense contribution in the social arena.

Aditi Deore and Sunil Pardeshi anchored the programme, while Shivanjali Yuvak Mitra Mandal, Eknishtha Foundation, Aasra Foundation, Nisargsevak Yuva Manch, Aai Godamai Sanstha (Nashik), Chhava Sanghatana, Daivat Foundation among others took initiative. Kavita Patil proposed a vote of thanks.

Maitri Sanman awardees: Kiran Patil, Rahul Wagh, Vishwas Ahire, Pintu Thorat, Chetan Sonar, Suresh Shirude, Pritam Bhamare, Sagar Bodke, Vishal Patil, Ashwini Baviskar, Kachru Vaidya, Vikas Sonje, Ashwini Choumal, Sachin Mahajan, Shivam Patil, Vijay Ingale, Sunita Patil, Bharati Devkar, Ayesha NGO, Vaishali Chavan, Suvarna Vishwasrao and M D Mhatre among others.