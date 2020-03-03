Mud chulahs see golden days

NASHIK :

With a hike in LPG cylinder prices some days ago, mud chulahs are witnessing golden days in the rural area of Nashik district.

The central government had introduced Ujwala scheme to free women from the smoke. It received a good response from people. Initially, the scheme received an overwhelming response as they were getting gas connection by paying Rs 100. However, the demand for LPG cylinder was slowly decreased. As an alternative to this, women in the rural area have turned again to mud chulahs.

With the introduction of Ujwala scheme, there was a wave of happiness among people. However, prices of LPG cylinder have increased with time. As cylinder prices have gone out of reach, rural women are now turning to mud chulahs.

They are collecting firewood. As kerosene is not available from shops, they have opted for mud chulahs. They collected cow dungs, firewood and are using them for mud chulahs after storing them. At present mud, chulahs are in good demand in villages and are selling in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 200.

Women are expressing their disappointment over the rise in LPG prices. Currently, women in the rural area are collecting thorny shrubs, cow dungs as firewood for mud chulahs. These chulahs are witnessing earlier days and potters are getting employment. Mud chulahs are available in two types – Sadichi chul and Avlachi chula. Women are preferring Avlachi chula most.

– Satyabhamabai Sonawane