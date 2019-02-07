MTDC to unravel Rs 35.99 cr developmental works in Trimbak

NASHIK: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will unravel a string of developmental projects today (February 8) aimed to uplift tourism in the sacred towns of Trimbakeshwar, Anjaneri, and Brahmagiri of the district.

With a total value of Rs 35.99 crores, the projects are the first-ever developmental works in Maharashtra which are institutionalised under Union Tourism Ministry’s scheme — Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), according to a press statement.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jayakumar Rawal will perform bhoomipoojan of these projects in the presence of the District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister of State for Energy Madan Yerawar and MP Hemant Godse among others.

A provision of Rs 31.55 crores, Rs. 2.24 crores and Rs 2.20 crores has been made for tourism development at Trimbakeshwar, Anjaneri and Brahmagiri respectively.

First-ever tourism work in state under PRASAD

Tourism spot Provision

Trimbakeshwar Rs 31.55 crores

Anjaneri Rs 2.24 crores

Brahmagiri Rs 2.20 crores