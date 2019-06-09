Type to search

District receives 59 mm rainfall so far

DT City News

MSRTC journey to become cashless

Nikheel Pardeshi June 9, 2019 10:20 pm
Nashik: The journey of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will become cashless with the launch of the smart card. The smart card registration has been started from June 1 and it is receiving a good response in Nashik division.

MSRTC has recently completed 71 years in service of people. It tried to provide a comfortable and safe journey with changes in its facilities and services with changing times. MSRTC has launched the smart card for the commuters. Common people can also get the smart card along with those travellers taking various travel concessions. They have to recharge the card like a SIM card.

Travelers can travel by any bus over the smart card. The arguments over the change of coins will be prevented due to the smart card and it will be easier for travelers to travel by bus. Students will be a bigger beneficiary of this smart card scheme.

The registration of students will be made in the first phase. The smart card registration for the students will be made at all main bus stands in all depots. The smart card will get available after 10-15 days after registration.

