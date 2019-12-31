MSRTC employees to say bye-bye to tobacco

NASHIK:

Taking into account the high number of those employees who are addicted to tobacco, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will prepare a magic mix powder on the lines of BEST project. With this, the employees can get rid of tobacco.

MSRTC drivers and conductors have consumed tobacco, betel nut and gutkha on large scale. In effect, MSRTC buses, office buildings and bus depots look ugly as they spit.

Earlier, it had been urged many times that employees should not consume tobacco. Orders to take disciplinary action against errant employees had also been issued. Former state Transport Minister Divakar Raote also announced to take a bond in writing from employees that they will not consume tobacco and related substances. Thereafter, he wrote a letter to the general manager of BEST and asked him to convey the formula of magic mix to MSRTC to help its employees get rid of tobacco addiction.

BEST responded positively to it and sent its chief medical officer Dr Anilkumar Singhal who prepared the formula of the magic mix. His team showed demonstration regarding the preparation of magic mix powder at Mumbai Central depot, Parali depot, Kurla depot, Panvel depot and Uran depot. Magic mix powder was also given to them. MSRTC officials and employees gave a positive response to it. The formula will now be used across the state. This will help in keeping buses, depot and head office clean.