MSEDCL undertakes pre-monsoon works

Nashik: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has undertaken pre-monsoon works considering monsoon season. Some works have been completed, while rest will be completed soon, informed MSEDCL officials. Every year, a drive is conducted to axe dangerous trees and prune branches of the trees to prevent mishaps during monsoon in the city. This year the drive has been undertaken for the last three weeks.

Some dangerous trees have been axed and branches have been pruned.

Another drive has also been undertaken to clean electricity transformer. This drive is a part of the pre-monsoon work. It is being implemented with the help of employees, trained workers, and unemployed engineers. Besides this, waste around the DP area is also cleaned.

Weeds and tree branches were cleared with the help of skilled workers. The unemployed engineers have been involved for the first time in pre-monsoon work. A total of 800 transformers in the city will be cleaned and so far 70% of the work has been completed. Only jobless engineers have been involved in the transformer cleanliness drive.

This drive is being monitored by GeoCoordinate system.

Meanwhile, citizens expressed their satisfaction over the work and the rest work will be completed by June. Open DP’s are being closed. MSEDCL has appealed to the people that they should not keep the door of DPs open.

Do not throw waste near DP

MSEDCL has noticed during its cleanliness drive that a large amount of waste food and other waste is dumped near the transformer area. It has appealed to the citizens that they should not dump the waste and leftover food near the transformer.