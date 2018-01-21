MSEDCL employees to get police protection

Nashik: Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. will take help of police to take strict action against those manhandling its employees. Considering rise in such incidents, MSEDCL administration has decided to take this step.

There is a provision to take action under sections 353, 332, 504 and 506 of IPC against those who manhandle government employees. MSEDCL has taken a stern stand against attackers involved in the incidents that took place recently.

There is a provision of two years punishment and fine under section 353 against those who beat up MSEDCL employees. MSEDCL has started to take help of the concerned department for immediate arrest of the accused and their punishment. While recovering outstanding bills, it has to face many difficulties.