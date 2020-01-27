MP Godse meets CM Thackeray, discusses pending issues

NASHIK: On the backdrop of various pending issues in the district, MP Hemant Godse on Monday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and held discussions on various major issues confronting Nashik district.

CM Thackeray on Monday held a crucial meeting of all-party Members of Parliament (MPs) at Mumbai to discuss long pending issues in their respective constituencies. “A meeting will be organized within the next two months to solve the issues of all the districts,” assured CM Thackeray to MPs attending the meeting.

On the occasion, among the key issues raised by MP Godse were Nashik-Pune rail link, Metro for public transportation, expansion of air services, proposed upper Vaitarna-Kadwa-Devnadi river link and Damanganga-Pinjal-Ekdare inter-linking of rivers project.

MP Godse also demanded the development of religious places under the Centre’s Ramayan Circuit scheme, agriculture terminus at Sayyed Pimpri, wellness center for pensioners, officers and employees; defense aviation hub, river conservation, activation of Mumbai industrial corridor in Nashik, agriculture college at Savtamalinagar in Sinnar taluka.