MP Chavan meets PM Modi, seeks fair price for onion

NASHIK: The farmers’ distress in the district continues to haunt public representatives as the 2019 general elections are on the threshold. During a heated debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, MP from Dindori, Harishchandra Chavan sought fair price to onion farmers demanding that the fair price should be above cost of production.

MP Chavan raised the issue of onion under Rule 377. However upon not getting satisfactory answer, the MP who was accompanied by Zilla Parishad member Kalavati Chavan later called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking fair price for onion based on production cost.

“We held discussions with PM Modi in a very positive atmosphere and the prime minister was very sensitive towards the problems of onion farmers. We discussed issues like onion price, bogus Adivasi, issues relating to grapes owners along with development works under my constituency,” informed MP Chavan after his meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi heaped praise on the sitting MP saying that “Harishchandraji in his capacity as MP has done an excellent job for his constituency.” Modi also lauded Adarsh Sansad Gram – Avankhed (Tal Dindori) for various developmental works.

The onion producing farmers bear per acre expenses between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000. The farmers, in return, get between Rs 500 and Rs 700/quintal after selling their produce in the market.

The onion farmers take 4 months to harvest their crop which is very time consuming and industrious besides expensive that does not even meet farmers’ production cost. The government therefore must consider cost of production before deciding on fair price for onion, emphasised Chavan during a discussion in Lok Sabha yesterday.

“The government had raised onion export price from 5% to 10% with a provision of Rs 137 crore. We thought that the farmer will get big relief, howerer as the per quintal price of onion was not surpassing above Rs 700, the farmers were not able to meet even their production cost,” expressed MP Chavan.

Earlier, the state government had given Rs 200/quintal subsidy on onion to give relief to onion producing farmers. However, the farmer could not get fair price to his summer onion and red onion that hit the market.

“As a result of this, unfortunately, farmers are taking extreme steps,” he argued appealing the state and central governments to take adequate steps to get fair price for onion in international market.