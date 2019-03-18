Moves to suspend NMC employee

Recovery of stamps of district civil surgeon

Nashik: Following the recovery of rubber stamps of additional district civil surgeon and district hospital with NMC employee who has been appointed at the district hospital, a case has been registered at a police station.

The administration department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has instructed the health department to seek an immediate report regarding this from police and the district hospital. If this is found serious, NMC administration has made preparations to suspend the employee immediately.

Sanitary worker Mangesh Salve from the public health department of NMC has been appointed at the district civil hospital to dispose off the unclaimed dead bodies. The district hospital alleged that Salve was issuing certificate having stamps of the district civil surgeon, additional district civil surgeon and district hospital.

A case has been registered at Sarkarwada police station in connection with this following a complaint by the district hospital. As district hospital officials found stamps with Salwe, the case has become more serious.

This serious matter had come to light after a person informed about the fake certificates. It is being suspected that suspect NMC employee was using stamps require for various certificates being issued by the district hospital.

Police have still not arrested accused Salwe yet. NMC administration has in a letter has sought investigation report from Salwe from Sarkarwada police and work report of Salwe from the district civil hospital administration.

A person entered the cell of district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale on Friday (March 15) and informed that a person was issuing certificates having stamps of the district civil surgeon, additional district civil surgeon and district hospital.

Accordingly, Dr. Jagdale, additional district civil surgeon Dr. Nikhil Saindane and chief administrative officer Vishweshwar Patil probed NMC sanitary worker Salwe and this serious matter came to light.

During checking of Salwe’s bag, rubber stamps were found in it. The district hospital administration immediately sealed the post-mortem seal and seized the stamps. Sarkarwada police are investigating further.