Month-long India Grape Harvest, Wine Festival to begin from tomorrow

Nashik: The India Grape Harvest, Wine Festival 2018 has been organised in Nashik. Former president of All-India Wine Producer Association made this announcement yesterday. People can enjoy this festival on every Friday to Sunday, from 9th February to 11th March 2018.

The objective behind organisation of the festival to develop wine tourism in state, Holkar informed in a media briefing. This festival will be held in joint association with All-India Grape Producer Association, Indian Grape Processing Board, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, (MTDC) and Nashik Valley Wine Cluster.

The festival will be inaugurated in presence of state Tourism Minister Jaykumar Raval and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan at Sahyadri Farm, Mohadi on February 9 at 4 pm. “We are taking efforts to make Nashik as brand for wine industry,” Holkar informed further.

The festival will be held at 14 various locations in the district. The festival will be concluded with Grape Carnival on March 11 and huge road show will be organised in the city, it was stated. The Chief Minister and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar have been invited for the Festival. General secretary of All-India Wine Producer Association Rajesh Borse, Rajesh Jadhav, Kiran Chavan and wine producers were also present.

“If winery tour concept implements here, tourism can get momentum. Foreign tourists are paying visits to Nashik. If their visits to winery are organised, agriculture tourism can get momentum. It is our efforts to provide momentum to food culture and folk culture,” Holkar said. Tourists from foreign countries will pay visit to the festival, he added.