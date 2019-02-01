‘Modi’fied Budget with big cheer for middle class

NASHIK: Brainstorming discussion among experts from business, trade, commerce, industry, finance and academics was facilitated at Deshdoot Times office to analyse the Interim Union Budget 2019 as it was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

The panel of experts, kept a close watch on the entire Budget speech and discussed aspects like budgetary provisions, sops for farmers, bonanza for middle class and the workers from organised and unorganised sectors, TDS on rent, full tax rebate etc.

Terming the Budget “populist”, “election-oriented”, “all-inclusive” and “on expected lines”, the panalists comprising, tax consultant Rajesh Nashikkar, CA Praful Bardia, CA Narendra Gosavi, former president of CA Association Vikas Hase, member of NIMA Mangesh Patankar, and Dr Medha Saikhedkar criticised, supported and shared their views and opinions, likes and dislikes besides pointing at pluses and minuses of the budgetary provisions which they thought appropriate and justified to the best of their knowledge.

While welcoming full tax rebate for middle class people earning Rs 5 lakh per year from Rs 2.5 lakh per year, they at the same time were divided over assured income for farmers of Rs 6000/year which has been proposed to be provided to farmers in 3 instalments of Rs 2000 quarterly under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The provision of 5% interest subversion on farmer loan in case of national and severe disasters, was however widely welcomed during discussion. The panel also supported the mega pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector, who have reached 60 years. The workers will be entitled to Rs. 3,000 pension per month.

To a proposal of no tax on notional rent on second self-occupied house, the panalists said that the government has addressed the concerns of housing industry amicably and said that it was welcome it in the larger interest of business community. They also commended standard deduction which has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the benefit of the salaried class.

The Budget ignored corporate tax cut and a subsidy which was needed for SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) sector, they said. The pannelist appreciated the provisions for making village development and providing infrastructure like good roads to villages.

They also lauded the 10 dimensions of Vision 2030 that speak of inclusive growth. Some of the panalists were of the view that the Budget was election-oriented and there was no specific provision for industry. Key factors of growth such as Digital India, affordable housing were also discussed at length.

Deshdoot Appreciated

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented Interim Budget in Parliament yesterday. Daily Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times reached highlights of the Budget through its digital medium to the users. Prominent personalities from various sectors were present on the occasion at Deshdoot headoffice to discuss and analyse the Budget.

This discussion is available on www.deshdoot.com and facebook page. Information in detail about this is also given in this issue. The live broadcast of this programme was conducted for the first time through new media. Users lauded Deshdoot for its innovative experiment with their comments, likes and sharing.

The presentation of Budget 2019 in Digital & Print Media of Deshdoot is the joint effort of Deshdoot Team.

A populist Budget eyeing general elections. Proposals like full tax rebate for middle class, increase in standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 exempting TDS cut, no tax on notional rent on second self-occupied house are some of the good decisions.

– Vikas Hase, former president, CA Association

A Budget with lots of catchy statements. It is infact a Report Card of Modi government. The Budget also produced its “international face” by making reference to PIO (persons of Indian origin), solar alliance, climate change etc. It ignored education but gave a boost to realty sector.

– Dr Medha Saikhedkar

A big relief for middle class, farmers, workers and industry. It’s an all inclusive Budget. Proposal for full tax rebate for the middle class earing Rs 5 lakh/year is an appeasing move.

– Praful Bardia, CA

The Budget is on expected line. More emphasis is laid on farm sector and the middle class. Obviously eyes the elections.

– Narendra Gosavi, CA

This Budget is election-oriented with no special sops for industry, like cut in corporate tax and subsidy for SME sector. It has no clear cut idea where the Rupee comes from and goes to.

– Mangesh Patankar, member, NIMA

Proposing full tax rebate for the middle class earning Rs 5 lakh per year from Rs 2.5 lakh per year is a welcome step. For the first time dignity was given to the middle class tax payer. To make Digital India, technology should be in commensurate with the changes.

– Rajesh Nashikkar, Tax Consultant