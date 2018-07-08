Moderate rain in Nashik, heavy rain in Jalgaon likely

NASHIK: Indian Meteorological Centre, Mumbai on Sunday forecast “very likely” heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Nashik district till today morning. With a probability of “very likely”, the Centre has also forecast “light to moderate rain” at isolated places across the district for the next three days beginning today.

Isolated places of adjacent Jalgaon district also “very likely” (probability of 51% to 75%) to witness heavy to very heavy rain today (July 9) and tomorrow; and light to moderate rain for the next two days, while Ahmednagar district “very likely” to witness “light to moderate rain” for the next four days.

Subsequently, after 24 hours, the rain belt will further shift west northwestwards giving rains over northern parts of Vidarbha and North Madhya Maharashtra wherein Nashik, Buldana, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna and Dhule, Chandrapur, Gadhchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Washim next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the city on Sunday recorded maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 22.2 degree C with relative humidity levels of 89% and 83% respectively. The average rainfall during the last 24 hours upto Sunday morning (8.30 am) is recorded at 2.3 mm, while the seasonal average rainfall from June 1 in Nashik is recorded at 180.8* mm.

Many parts of the state have been witnessing good rains for the past few days. Moreover, a day before, Nagpur saw massive rains close to 300 mm in 24 hours resulting in flood like conditions over the city.

The last 24 hours have also been rainy for the Konkan region along with some parts of interior Maharashtra as well. In the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Saturday, Thane recorded 163 mm of rains, Mumbai saw 131 mm, Harnai 85 mm, Bramhapuri 33 mm, Amravati 21 mm, Alibag 36 mm.

Nashik, on the other hand, recorded 0.0 mm rainfall between 0830 IST to 1730 IST on Sunday. Rains over Konkan region occurred due to the presence of active offshore trough and now, moderate to heavy rains with very heavy showers to continue over Konkan.

These rains will continue during next five to six days. Adjoining parts of Madhya Maharashtra will see light to moderate rains. Thus, cities of Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Harnai, Mahabaleshwar, Alibag, Thane will see some rains.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coast. As this system is moving west-northwestwards, moderate to heavy rain activity will be persisting as well as increasing over Vidarbha, and Marathwada during the next 24 hours.

Cities of Latur, Nanded, Beed, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Parbhani may receive heavy rains during this time.