Model Code of Conduct : For all to follow

Abhishek Vibhandik / NASHIK : The Election Commission of India declared a schedule for upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. With this the model code of conduct has come into a force. Political office bearers in the city immediately surrendered their vehicles to avoid violation of the model code of conduct. On the backdrop of this, Deshdoot Times spoke to some youths in Nashik to know their views about the model code of conduct.

DESHDOOT TIMES talks to some youths

As the model code of conduct has come into force, political parties should follow it. Howver, it is also important that they follow their own moral code of conduct It is expected that they should not indulge in any work which would create religious divide, communal differences in society. They should also avoid to use of mention of martyrs in their campaigning. Use of money power should be avoided to attract voters. Those candidates who will try to influence voters during the election period, should be disqualified and voters should complain about them to the Election Commission of India. If everyone follows the model code of conduct strictly, elections would be held smoothly. This will help in strengthening democracy of India.

– Akash Kamod

In this election, the most crucial and sensitive part is social media. In today’s era, social media becomes the most influential media for spreading and broadcasting any message or news or updates. We need to be very careful on this platform while sharing any kind of information because in this election ECI is very keenly monitoring the Social Media to restrict the promotion of various parties and other material which can influence for the citizens.

– Chetan Sonje

Like, model code of conduct is for political parties, it is also applicable for common man. They should follow it. It is responsibility of citizens to ensure following up of the model code of conduct. In case of violation, they should complaint about it to the district administration.

– Bhushan Kale

Social media should be used carefully. Any post related to election or political party should not be forwarded without verifying its truth. Everyone should avoid false campaigning. People should ignore those posts and messages attracting the voters.

– Purva Savji

Code of Conduct in Indian politics is a legal code to be followed before the elections. All national parties are expected to follow all the rules and directives given during this time. It is done so as to have fair elections without any discrepancies and the voters get space to think without any pressure from any political party before casting their vote. Everybody must respect and follow the directives given to us by the state to have fair and unbiased elections.

– Aman Sayyed