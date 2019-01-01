Mixed reactions from households amidst relief on fuel

NASHIK: Amidst big relief to households by the central goverment on reduction in LPG cylinder price for subsidised and non-subsidised consumers, on the beginning of New Year, the decision however evoked mixed reactions from Nashikites.

“Prices of the LPG cylinder should be incommensurate with the proportion and frequency of its rise and fall. It has been the habit of the government to increase LPG prices considerably and later reduce them moderately. The reduction in fuel prices is a good beginning of the New Year. However, the prices of LPG cylinder for subsidised consumers should have been reduced more from the current levels, said Jyotsna Avhad, a homemaker from the city.

Vidya Shinde, another homemaker opined. She said, “In earlier times, most of the poor and middleclass households were largely dependent on alternate source of fuel i.e. kerosene which was easily available at fair price shops. However, as the kerosene is now unavailale at ration shops, the people have to largely depend upon LPG cylinder which at any cost has to be bought in the absence of kerosene. Government therefore need to make LPG cylinders affordable for commoners.”

Housemaker Sonali Sonawane linked reduction in domestic cookig gas prices to upcoming general elections. She said “the govt took this decision eyeing elections and to lure the consumer. Despite this, the decision is a welcome move. However, prices should be reduced justifiably to give relief to every household.”

Chandra Salian, a restaurant owner lauded government’s move to reduce LPG cylinder prices for non-subsidised consumers by Rs 120.50. “A good decision. However, prices should have been reduced further,” he added. Giving a big relief, the government on Monday had reduced LPG cylinder price by Rs 120.50 for unsubsidised consumers, and Rs 5.91 for subsidised. A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 494.99 from midnight Monday night as against Rs 500.90 currently.

