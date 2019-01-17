Ministers hinted for an alliance amidst strained relations between Sena, BJP

Deolali Camp: On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the alliance between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party is strained, Union Ministers who arrived in Nashik to attend a programme on Thursday hinted for an alliance.

They signalled to give candidature to MP Hemant Godse from Nashik, while Dr. Subhash Bhamre from Dhule. Shiv Sena’s Union Minister of Heavy Industries Anant Geete and BJP’s Union Minister of State for Defence came together on a single platform during bhoomipujan of railway wheel factory at Eklahare through efforts by MP Hemant Godse. Dr. Subhash Bhamre in his speech praised work being done by MP Godse and stated, “I and MP Godse will reach Delhi again and create a new history.”

Shiv Sena Minister Geete said that development which has been stopped in the regime of Democratic Front government received momentum in the last four years. The wheels of development will receive more speed through this bhoomipujan, he confided.

While informing that as Shiv Sena is fighting constantly for son of soil, a justice will be provided to those who gave their land for this factory, Geete said that alliance government is giving priority to development works and made it clear that MP Hemant Godse topped the MPs in Maharashtra in taking follow up of any development work.

This development will reach Dhule via Malegaon and alliance will form the next government, he made it clear. As a result, it is being signalled that there would be an alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP for upcoming elections and they would fight the elections together.