Mild tremors felt in Peth taluka

NASHIK: Mild tremors measuring 2.7 and 2.8 magnitudes were felt in Peth taluka of Nashik district between 5.34 am and 7.43 am on Tuesday morning. The severity of the quake as noted on the Richter scale was mild.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, district administrative sources said on Tuesday. “The Peth tehsil office informed the collectorate about mild tremors felt at Gonde and Bahegaon in the taluka.

Talathi and other officials visited the area. There is reports of no loss of life or damage to property from anywhere. People should not believe in rumours,” appealed Ramdas Khedkar, resident dy district collector on Tuesday.

District disaster management officer Prashant Waghmare has appealed to the people to keep themselves away from rumours.

As the intensity of quake was low, no loss of life, damage to property reported. If need be, villagers should migrate to safer places and intimate the same to tehsildar, talathi and gramsevaks.