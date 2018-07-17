Mild 2.0 quake rocks Peth again

NASHIK: A mild tremor measuring 2.0 on the Richter scale was felt at Gonde Bhaygaon in Peth taluka of Nashik district around 8.48 am on Tuesday morning. The severity of the quake as noted on the Richter scale was mild. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, district administrative sources said on Tuesday.

However, panic gripped in the tehsil as mild tremors measuring 2.7 and 2.8 magnitudes were felt in Peth taluka on July 10, resulting into the second incident of quakes within a short period of 7 days.

Soon after the quake, Peth tehsildar Haresh Bhamare who was accompanied by circle officer Dalvi and talathi Mule, immediately rushed to the village to take stock of the situation and appeal to the villagers that they should not believe in rumours. Amadadoh was reportedly the epicentre of the quake.