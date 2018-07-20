Mid-July has passed, water tankers still continue

NASHIK: As many as five talukas in the district are still reeling under acute shortage of water even though mid-July has passed since the beginning of monsoon season. On an average 48% rainfall has so far recorded in the district. However, eastern parts of the district have recorded less rainfall compared to western belt.

Citing poor groundwater table and less rainfall in the eastern region, the district administration may further extend deadline for supply of water through tankers to these scarcity-hit areas of the district.

The district collector under his special authority, has already extended deadline to July 31 for water tankers to scarcity-hit talukas of Yeola, Sinnar, Malegaon and Baglan. At the end of June, water was being supplied to 119 villages and 222 hamlets through 89 tankers.

In the mean time, district administration discontinued water supply through tankers to some of the regions in the district which received sufficient rainfall by mid-July. Talukas of Nashik, Igatpuri, Peth, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Baglan and isolated places of Sinnar received good rains, while eastern parts of the district is still waiting for good spells of rain.

Currently, water is being supplied to 32 villages, 19 hamlets in scarcity-hit Yeola taluka through 18 tankers. In Sinnar taluka, 11 tankers are supplying water to 43 villages, in Malegaon, 9 tankers supplying water to 34 scarcity-hit villages, while 10 tankers are supplying water to 14 villages in Baglan and one tanker is in the service at Surgana taluka. However, Niphad taluka, which has so far recorded 15.35% rainfall of its annual average rainfall, is still deprived of water tankers.