Mercury slips below 100C in Nashik; Ahmednagar lowest at 9.2

NASHIK: For the first time in this season, the minimum temperature in Nashik slipped below 10 degrees Celsius at 9.4 degrees on Tuesday from 12.8 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday – a sharp decline of 3.4 degrees in a single day, according to Met Nashik.

“The temperature in the city may further decline by 1 to 3 degrees in the next 2/3 days,” forecast Sunil Kalbhor, senior meteorologist at Met Nashik. According to the India Meteorological Department, Pune, neighbouring Ahmednagar has recorded lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD Pune have forecast that light showers likely at isolated places in Vidarbha, while weather in regions of Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada likely to remain dry. From December 12 to Dec 15, weather to remain dry in whole of Maharashtra including Goa.

Barring Monday’s minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, the temperature level in the city has been on the decline side – a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 7.

Since then, the city is witnessing drop in temperature levels to a minimum of 9.4 degrees recorded on Tuesday- which is a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius in a single day from previous day’s temperature..

During the last 24 hours, Vidarbha experienced light rains over isolated places, while weather in regions of Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada remained dry. A drastic decline in average minimum temperature recorded in some parts of Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra whereas a sharp rise in average minimum temperature levels has been recorded in some parts of Vidarbha, according to IMD, Pune.

“The trough which was extending via Vidarbha region has now shifted slightly eastwards. Therefore, we expect intensity and spread of rain activity to now reduce. But light rain and thundershower will continue over few places of eastern districts of Vidarbha such as Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur.

On and off rains will continue over Vidarbha region till December 13. There will be a short break in rains, until another spell of moderate rains is expected to commence over Vidarbha and adjoining Marathwada region of Maharashtra on December 16,” according to skymetweather report.

On December 1, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius. Since then, the mercury was on the upper side to 11.4 on Dec 2, 13.6 on Dec 3, 14.6 on Dec 4 & 5, 12.6 on Dec 6, 13.4 (Dec 7), 13.0 (Dec 8) and a minimum of 11.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday before slipping below 10 degrees on Tuesday.

